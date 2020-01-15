Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Paylocity makes up about 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $62,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Paylocity stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

