Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,430.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,354.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,246.47. The company has a market cap of $986.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,442.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

