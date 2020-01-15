Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 929,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 614,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 384,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 104,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDL opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

