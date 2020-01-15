Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,645. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

