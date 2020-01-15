Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Up 3.3%

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.63 and last traded at $47.89, approximately 8,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 518,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 71,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

