Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 60,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 127.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.