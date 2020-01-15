Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.66 and its 200-day moving average is $237.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

