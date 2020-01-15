Apollon 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Apollon has a market cap of $7,878.00 and $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00054327 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

