Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AFT opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

