Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.48

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as high as $17.67. Apollo Investment shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 109,654 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AINV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

