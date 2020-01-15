Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Receives $36.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APY. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price objective on Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apergy by 140.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 918,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apergy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,401,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,074,000 after purchasing an additional 532,281 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the third quarter worth $14,364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apergy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,576,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,863,000 after purchasing an additional 245,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter worth $7,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 334,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. Apergy has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apergy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

