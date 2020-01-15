Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,014,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,430,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $45.29 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

