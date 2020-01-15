AP Eagers (ASX:APE) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$10.35 ($7.34) and last traded at A$10.35 ($7.34), 277,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$10.13 ($7.18).

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$10.02 and a 200 day moving average of A$11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23.

AP Eagers Company Profile (ASX:APE)

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used vehicles and trucks; distributes and sells vehicle and truck parts, accessories, and car care products; maintains, repairs, and services vehicles and trucks; and offers vehicle and truck protection, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AP Eagers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Eagers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.