Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Short Interest Up 13.1% in December

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.06. 627,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,805. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Anthem by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after acquiring an additional 74,805 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Anthem by 73.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 101.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anthem by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

