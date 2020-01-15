Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Anthem by 176.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Anthem by 73.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Anthem by 5.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 151,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 24.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of ANTM traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.55. 1,401,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,773. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.40. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

