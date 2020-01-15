ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $265.12

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $265.12 and last traded at $264.87, with a volume of 1623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after buying an additional 194,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,047,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,452,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,874,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

