Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Price Target at $10.17

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE TAC opened at $6.67 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $449.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 13.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,773,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,151,000 after buying an additional 1,938,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,586,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 967,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after buying an additional 211,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 567.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 175,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

