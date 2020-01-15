Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Target Price at C$19.92

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,536,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,929,979.73. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $521,813.

TOU stock opened at C$15.25 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$22.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

