Analysts Set Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) PT at $9.33

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 165,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,246. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

