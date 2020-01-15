Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) PT at GBX 445

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 442.86 ($5.83).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

LON:RTO traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 456.70 ($6.01). The company had a trading volume of 2,921,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -86.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 448.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 442.23. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 470.70 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

