Analysts Set Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Price Target at $10.75

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kadmon alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,470,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $583.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.48. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.