Analysts Set Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) PT at $3.75

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

SID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

