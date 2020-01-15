Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $309,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $2,953,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,348,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,798,000 after purchasing an additional 562,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,808,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

