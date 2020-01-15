Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.78 Million

Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report sales of $31.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.53 million and the lowest is $29.66 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $110.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $170.00 million, with estimates ranging from $169.30 million to $171.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BDSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 31,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $164,079.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,210,246 shares of company stock worth $38,009,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 136.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 169,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 85.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 165,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 73,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 521,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.43.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

