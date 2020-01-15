Analysts Anticipate Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.13. Bancolombia posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

CIB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,500. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

