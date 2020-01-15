Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.11 Million

Brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $73.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.50 million and the highest is $87.80 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $75.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $359.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $367.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.47 million, with estimates ranging from $390.15 million to $440.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

AVAV traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 258,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,196. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

