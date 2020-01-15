Amicus Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 447 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 658% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,764,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,206.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,331. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,848,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,482,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,330,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,016,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $31.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

