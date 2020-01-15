Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $65.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.48. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.48 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

In other Amerisafe news, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,737 shares in the company, valued at $612,026.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $113,782.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,287.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amerisafe by 9.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.