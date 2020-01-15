American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 136.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.94. 430,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

