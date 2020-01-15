American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors stock remained flat at $$15.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 217.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

