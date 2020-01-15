American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $155.24.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $932.50 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

