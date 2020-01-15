American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46, approximately 301 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter.

