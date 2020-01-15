Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $19.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 688,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $920,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,754 shares of company stock worth $3,464,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

