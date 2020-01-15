AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $3.90 target price (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435,660 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 513,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,440,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,788,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,903,000 after purchasing an additional 276,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

