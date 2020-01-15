Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) & UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (NASDAQ:UBSFY) Head to Head Survey

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Altair Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $2.14 billion 4.08 $115.78 million $0.65 22.26 Altair Engineering $396.38 million 7.12 $13.72 million $0.37 106.22

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Altair Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 3 7 0 2.70 Altair Engineering 1 4 1 0 2.00

Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $35.14, suggesting a potential downside of 10.59%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering -3.85% 4.40% 2.32%

Summary

Altair Engineering beats UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, visualization; physics simulation; data intelligence; cloud computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides consulting, training, and implementation services; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

