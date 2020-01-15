Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 28th

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Get Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.