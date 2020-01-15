Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 28th

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.
Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $6.75.
About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund
