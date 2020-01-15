Alphatec’s (ATEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 797,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

