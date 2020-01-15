Alpha Windward LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. The company has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

