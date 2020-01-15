Alpha Windward LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.63. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

