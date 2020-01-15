Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 1.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.35% of Ally Financial worth $156,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

