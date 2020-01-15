Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Allstate makes up 1.7% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Allstate by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,474. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

