Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $44,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,103,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,211,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,593,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 91,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

NYSE ADS traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $113.18. 811,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.