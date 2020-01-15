Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Alkermes by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -282.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

