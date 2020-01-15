Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ALYA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.41 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 272.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.