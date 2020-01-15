Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.49. 17,263,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,128,814. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $574.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TH Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.