Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Raised to at Raymond James

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.84.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.53. 111,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.