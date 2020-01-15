Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Raised to at Raymond James

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.84.
Shares of ALXN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.53. 111,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
