Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.18. The company had a trading volume of 136,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,035. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $119.37 and a 52 week high of $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,573 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $124,865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $92,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,947,000 after acquiring an additional 414,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $31,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

