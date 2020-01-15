Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,900 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $139,923.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,517.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 4,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,444. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.93 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

