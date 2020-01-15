Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Also, insider Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $103,223.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,920,268.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,357,178 shares of company stock valued at $25,507,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 427,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alector by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 331,642 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alector by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 178,111 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALEC. BTIG Research began coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.99. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. Analysts predict that Alector will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.