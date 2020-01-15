Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alcoa by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alcoa by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

AA stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

